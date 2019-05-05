https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Astros-14-Angels-2-13820003.php
Astros 14, Angels 2
|Houston
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger cf
|3
|2
|1
|3
|Fltcher 3b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|L Stlla 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|5
|3
|3
|4
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Brntley lf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Ward 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kemp ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Bourjos cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Goodwin lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Fisher rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lucroy dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|K.Smith c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|A.Diaz 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Clhun rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|White dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stassi c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Totals
|38
|14
|14
|14
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|Houston
|122
|122
|040—14
|Los Angeles
|000
|101
|000—
|2
E_Bregman (1). DP_Houston 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Houston 4, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Altuve (5), Brantley (8), White 2 (4), Simmons (11). 3B_Gurriel (2). HR_Springer (10), Bregman 2 (8), Brantley (6), Gurriel (2), Pujols (5). SB_Springer (4). SF_Springer (2), White (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Miley W,2-2
|6
|6
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Rondon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Pressly
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|James
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|Cahill L,1-3
|3
|1-3
|6
|6
|6
|2
|2
|Stratton
|4
|7
|8
|8
|3
|1
|Garcia
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ramirez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_3:15. A_18,177 (26,999).
