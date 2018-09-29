Astros 2, Orioles 1

Houston Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0 Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 Mrsnick cf 0 1 0 0 Villar ss 3 1 1 0 Reddick rf 3 1 1 1 Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0 K.Tcker rf 0 0 0 0 A.Jones rf 4 0 1 1 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 D.Stwrt lf 4 0 1 0 M.Gnzal lf-2b 4 0 1 1 Androli pr 0 0 0 0 Correa ss 3 0 0 0 Co.Jsph dh 2 0 1 0 White 1b 4 0 0 0 R.Nunez ph-dh 2 0 0 0 B.McCnn dh 2 0 0 0 S.Wlkrs 2b 3 0 0 0 Gattis ph-dh 1 0 0 0 J.Ptrsn 3b 3 0 0 0 Mldnado c 4 0 1 0 Wynns c 3 0 1 0 T.Kemp cf-lf 2 0 0 0 Totals 30 2 5 2 Totals 32 1 6 1

Houston 000 001 010—2 Baltimore 100 000 000—1

DP_Baltimore 2. LOB_Houston 6, Baltimore 5. 2B_A.Jones (34), Co.Joseph (1). HR_Reddick (17). CS_Mullins (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston Cole 6 5 1 1 1 4 Sipp W,3-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 McHugh H,12 1 0 0 0 0 2 Osuna S,21-22 1 1 0 0 0 0 Baltimore Hess 7 3 1 1 2 4 Scott L,3-3 1-3 2 1 1 2 0 Meisinger 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Givens 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Hess (Kemp). WP_Osuna.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:39. A_18,434 (45,971).