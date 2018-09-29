https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Astros-2-Orioles-1-13267560.php
Astros 2, Orioles 1
|Houston
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Villar ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Reddick rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Tcker rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jones rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|D.Stwrt lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Gnzal lf-2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Androli pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Co.Jsph dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|White 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Nunez ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.McCnn dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|S.Wlkrs 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gattis ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Ptrsn 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mldnado c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|T.Kemp cf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|Houston
|000
|001
|010—2
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|000—1
DP_Baltimore 2. LOB_Houston 6, Baltimore 5. 2B_A.Jones (34), Co.Joseph (1). HR_Reddick (17). CS_Mullins (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Cole
|6
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Sipp W,3-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McHugh H,12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Osuna S,21-22
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|Hess
|7
|3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Scott L,3-3
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Meisinger
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Givens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Hess (Kemp). WP_Osuna.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:39. A_18,434 (45,971).
