Houston Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bregman 3b 3 1 1 0 K.Clhun rf 4 0 1 1
Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 Fltcher 2b 4 0 1 0
Correa ss 4 0 1 2 Trout cf 4 0 0 0
M.Gnzal lf 4 0 1 1 Pujols dh 3 0 1 0
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0
Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 R.Rvera c 3 0 0 0
Gattis dh 4 1 1 0 F.Arcia ph 0 0 0 0
Stassi c 2 1 0 0 J.Marte 1b 2 1 0 0
Sprnger ph 1 0 0 0 Ohtani ph 1 0 0 0
Mldnado c 0 0 0 0 Ward 3b 2 0 1 0
T.Kemp cf 3 0 0 0 Yng Jr. lf 3 0 0 0
Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 30 1 4 1
Houston 003 000 000—3
Los Angeles 000 010 000—1

DP_Houston 2. LOB_Houston 5, Los Angeles 6. CS_Altuve (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Valdez W,2-0 5 2 1 1 3 3
Peacock H,9 2 1 0 0 0 3
Rondon H,5 1 1 0 0 0 2
Osuna S,11-12 1 0 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Pena L,1-4 6 5 3 3 2 5
Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 0 1
Parker 1 1 0 0 0 2
Robles 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Osuna (Arcia). WP_Valdez 3.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:54. A_37,530 (45,050).