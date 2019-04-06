https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Astros-3-Athletics-2-13746290.php
Astros 3, Athletics 2
|Oakland
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Grssman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sprnger cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Pscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|K.Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brntley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Morales 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Canha pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Profar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Chrns c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lureano cf
|4
|0
|4
|2
|T.Kemp dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hundley c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pinder ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|32
|3
|9
|3
|Oakland
|000
|100
|001—2
|Houston
|001
|100
|10x—3
DP_Oakland 1. LOB_Oakland 7, Houston 9. 2B_Laureano (1), Altuve (2). HR_Correa (1). SB_Grossman (2). CS_Laureano (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Montas L,1-1
|5
|7
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Petit
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wendelken
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Rodney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Houston
|McHugh W,1-1
|6
|3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Rondon H,1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pressly H,2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Osuna S,2-2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
WP_Osuna.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:03. A_43,165 (41,168).
