Astros 3, Rangers 2
Published 11:21 pm, Friday, April 13, 2018
|Texas
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Choo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sprnger rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Profar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Beltre 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Y.Grrel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Guzman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gattis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rua pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fisher pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R.Chrns c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Ma.Gnza lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Rbinson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.McCnn c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Knr-Flf 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Stassi ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|2
|Texas
|000
|000
|200—2
|Houston
|100
|010
|01x—3
E_Profar (1), Robinson (2). LOB_Texas 7, Houston 9. HR_Gallo (4), R.Chirinos (1), Springer 2 (3). SB_Bregman (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Hamels
|6
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Martin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jepsen L,0-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Diekman
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|Cole
|7
|3
|2
|2
|1
|14
|Harris
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith W,1-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Devenski S,1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_by Cole (Chirinos), by Devenski (Chirinos). WP_Cole, Martin.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_2:50. A_32,129 (41,168).
