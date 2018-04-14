Astros 3, Rangers 2

Texas Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Choo dh 4 0 0 0 Sprnger rf 4 2 2 2 Profar ss 4 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 Mazara rf 4 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0 Beltre 3b 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 0 0 0 Gallo lf 4 1 1 1 Y.Grrel 1b 4 0 1 0 Guzman 1b 3 0 1 0 Gattis dh 3 0 0 0 Rua pr 0 0 0 0 Fisher pr-dh 0 1 0 0 R.Chrns c 2 1 1 1 Ma.Gnza lf 3 0 2 0 Rbinson cf 4 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 3 0 2 0 Knr-Flf 2b 4 0 1 0 Stassi ph-c 1 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 4 0 0 0 Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 33 3 8 2

Texas 000 000 200—2 Houston 100 010 01x—3

E_Profar (1), Robinson (2). LOB_Texas 7, Houston 9. HR_Gallo (4), R.Chirinos (1), Springer 2 (3). SB_Bregman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Hamels 6 6 2 2 2 7 Martin 1 1 0 0 0 1 Jepsen L,0-2 1-3 1 1 0 1 0 Diekman 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Houston Cole 7 3 2 2 1 14 Harris 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 Smith W,1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Devenski S,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 3

HBP_by Cole (Chirinos), by Devenski (Chirinos). WP_Cole, Martin.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:50. A_32,129 (41,168).