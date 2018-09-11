Astros 3, Tigers 2

Houston Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Sprnger rf 4 1 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 3 1 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 Christ. lf 4 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 3 1 0 0 Cstllns rf 3 0 2 1 White 1b 3 1 2 1 V.Mrtin dh 4 0 0 0 Reddick pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Goodrum 1b 4 1 1 0 Correa ss 4 0 1 0 Ro.Rdrg ss 3 0 1 0 M.Gnzal lf-1b 4 0 1 1 Adduci ph 1 0 0 0 Gattis dh 3 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 4 0 1 0 Mldnado c 4 0 0 0 D.Lugo 2b 3 0 1 1 Mrsnick cf 4 0 0 0 J.Jones cf 3 0 0 0 Totals 33 3 5 2 Totals 32 2 7 2

Houston 003 000 000—3 Detroit 010 001 000—2

E_Ro.Rodriguez (7), Bregman (15). DP_Houston 2. LOB_Houston 7, Detroit 5. 2B_Castellanos (40), Goodrum (27). SF_Castellanos (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston Verlander W,15-9 7 6 2 2 1 10 Pressly H,16 1 1 0 0 0 1 Osuna S,16-17 1 0 0 0 0 0 Detroit Liriano L,4-10 6 4 3 0 4 7 VerHagen 1 0 0 0 0 0 Wilson 1 1 0 0 0 0 Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Liriano.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:42. A_19,711 (41,297).