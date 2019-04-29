https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Astros-4-Indians-1-13802584.php
Astros 4, Indians 1
|Cleveland
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Sprnger cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|L.Mrtin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Brntley dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Luplow rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Gnzal dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|R.Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Chrns c
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Naquin ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|T.Kemp lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Bauers lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|1
|8
|1
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|4
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|000—1
|Houston
|000
|000
|40x—4
LOB_Cleveland 9, Houston 6. 2B_Naquin (5), Gurriel (9). HR_C.Santana (2), R.Chirinos (3). SB_Luplow (1). S_T.Kemp (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Carrasco L,2-3
|6
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|8
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Olson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|Miley
|5
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Devenski
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Valdez W,1-1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pressly S,2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T_2:48. A_31,025 (41,168).
