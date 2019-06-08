Astros 4, Orioles 3, 11 innings,

Baltimore Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Alberto 2b 5 0 0 0 Fisher lf 3 0 0 0 Sntnder rf 5 1 2 0 Bregman ss 5 0 0 0 Mancini dh 5 1 1 0 Brntley dh 5 0 0 0 Sisco c 5 1 1 1 Gurriel 3b 5 1 1 0 S.Wlkrs lf 3 0 0 0 Reddick rf 5 1 2 1 R.Ruiz 3b 4 0 1 2 R.Chrns c 4 0 1 1 Broxton cf 4 0 0 0 White 1b 3 1 1 0 C.Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 Kemp 2b 4 1 1 2 R.Nunez ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Straw cf 3 0 0 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 3 0 0 0 Villar ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Totals 39 3 5 3 Totals 37 4 6 4

Baltimore 201 000 000 00—3 Houston 000 030 000 01—4

E_Gurriel (3), G.Ynoa (2), Sisco (1). DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_Baltimore 4, Houston 6. 2B_Santander (1), R.Chirinos (11). HR_Sisco (1), Reddick (7), Kemp (4). SB_Fisher (3), Reddick (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Ynoa 6 3 3 3 3 2 Armstrong 1 0 0 0 0 2 Bleier 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Givens 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Kline L,1-3 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 Houston Cole 7 4 3 1 0 14 Rondon 1 1 0 0 0 1 Perez W,1-0 3 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Cole (Wilkerson), by Armstrong (Chirinos).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:13. A_35,414 (41,168).