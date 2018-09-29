Astros 4, Orioles 3

Houston Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Sprnger cf 3 2 1 2 Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 5 1 2 2 Villar 2b 3 0 0 0 Reddick rf 5 0 3 0 A.Jones dh 4 0 1 0 M.Gnzal 2b 4 0 1 0 Mancini 1b 4 0 1 0 White 1b 4 0 1 0 Androli pr 0 0 0 0 Gattis dh 3 0 0 0 T.Bckhm ss 4 1 2 0 Stassi ph-dh 1 0 0 0 R.Nunez 3b 3 1 1 0 J..Dvis 3b 4 0 1 0 D.Stwrt rf 4 1 1 3 Mldnado c 4 0 0 0 Rickard lf 3 0 0 0 T.Kemp lf 3 1 1 0 Ca.Jsph c 3 0 1 0 Totals 36 4 10 4 Totals 32 3 7 3

Houston 000 003 001—4 Baltimore 000 000 300—3

DP_Houston 2, Baltimore 1. LOB_Houston 8, Baltimore 4. 2B_Correa (20), A.Jones (35), T.Beckham (16). HR_Springer (22), Correa (15), D.Stewart (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston Verlander 6 3 0 0 1 10 Smith BS,2 1 2 3 3 1 0 Harris W,5-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 Rondon S,15-22 1 2 0 0 0 1 Baltimore Bundy 6 6 3 3 1 7 Carroll 1 1 0 0 1 1 Gilmartin L,1-1 2 3 1 1 1 2

WP_Verlander.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Chris Segal; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:58.