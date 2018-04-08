https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Astros-4-Padres-1-12816380.php
Astros 4, Padres 1
Updated 4:55 pm, Sunday, April 8, 2018
|San Diego
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Asuaje 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sprnger cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pirela lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vllneva 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Headley dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Ma.Gnza 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Gattis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Spngnbr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stassi c
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Fisher lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|30
|4
|6
|4
|San Diego
|000
|001
|000—1
|Houston
|000
|031
|00x—4
E_Bregman (3). DP_Houston 1. LOB_San Diego 8, Houston 2. HR_Reddick (3), Stassi (1). SB_Margot (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Ross L,1-1
|6
|6
|4
|4
|0
|7
|Cimber
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Houston
|Morton W,2-0
|6
|4
|1
|0
|3
|7
|Harris H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Smith H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Peacock S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Morton (Headley). WP_Ross.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_2:25. A_37,093 (41,168).
View Comments