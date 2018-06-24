Kansas City Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mrrfeld cf 5 0 0 0 Sprnger cf-rf 5 1 0 0
R.Hrrra rf 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 5 0 1 0
Mstakas 3b 5 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 3 1 1 0
S.Perez c 5 1 1 0 Correa ss 5 0 1 2
Duda dh 4 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 1
Mondesi pr-dh 1 0 0 0 Mrsnick pr-cf 1 1 0 0
A.Grdon lf 4 1 1 0 Reddick rf-lf 4 0 2 0
H.Dzier 1b 4 1 1 3 Gattis dh 4 0 0 1
A.Escbr ss 4 0 0 0 M.Gnzal lf-1b 3 0 0 0
Goins 2b 4 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 5 0 1 0
Totals 40 3 5 3 Totals 39 4 8 4
Kansas City 000 300 000 000—3
Houston 000 200 001 001—4

E_Peacock (1), A.Escobar (7), Goins (1). DP_Houston 1. LOB_Kansas City 3, Houston 12. 2B_Altuve (21). HR_H.Dozier (4), Gurriel (3). CS_Mondesi (1). SF_Correa (7), Gattis (4). S_Reddick (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Kennedy 7 4 2 2 1 5
Peralta H,1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Maurer BS,3 1 2 1 1 1 1
Smith 2 0 0 0 2 2
Grimm L,1-3 0 2 1 1 2 0
Houston
McCullers 6 4 3 3 2 9
Peacock 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sipp 1 0 0 0 0 0
Harris 1 1 0 0 0 1
Devenski 2 0 0 0 0 2
McHugh W,3-0 1 0 0 0 0 3

Peacock pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

WP_McCullers, Kennedy.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:55. A_40,028 (41,168).