Astros 5, Diamondbacks 4
|Arizona
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Jay rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sprnger cf-rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Pollock cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|D.Prlta lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Bregman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gldschm 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|E.Escbr 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|White dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Dscalso dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|K.Marte 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mldnado c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Mathis c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Kemp lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|I.Vrgas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrphy c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|4
|5
|4
|Totals
|34
|5
|12
|4
|Arizona
|000
|001
|003—4
|Houston
|100
|001
|21x—5
E_K.Marte (7). DP_Arizona 1. LOB_Arizona 3, Houston 9. 2B_White (11), Correa (19). HR_D.Peralta (28), Descalso (13), Reddick (15). SB_T.Kemp (9). SF_E.Escobar (8). S_K.Marte (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Greinke L,14-10
|6
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Bradley
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boxberger
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Houston
|Verlander W,16-9
|7
|3
|1
|1
|1
|11
|Pressly H,17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McHugh
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Osuna S,18-19
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_by Bradley (Bregman).
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:09. A_37,889 (41,168).
