Astros 5, Orioles 2
|Houston
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J..Dvis pr-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Straw lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|A.Jones rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Bregman ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 3b-2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|T.Bckhm dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|White 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Nunez 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Gattis dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Androli lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|B.McCnn c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|D.Stwrt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Wynns c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|K.Tcker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Ptrsn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Wlkrs 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Co.Jsph ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|1
|Houston
|100
|101
|020—5
|Baltimore
|010
|000
|100—2
E_R.Nunez (12). DP_Houston 2, Baltimore 1. LOB_Houston 8, Baltimore 6. 2B_K.Tucker (2). HR_Straw (1), B.McCann (7), Marisnick (10).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Keuchel
|3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Peacock W,3-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Valdez
|2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|McCullers H,1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Devenski H,18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pressly S,2-8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Baltimore
|Ramirez L,1-8
|6
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Wright Jr.
|3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
WP_McCullers.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chris Segal.
T_2:53. A_26,020 (45,971).
