Astros 5, Red Sox 3

Houston Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Sprnger rf 4 1 2 0 Betts rf 3 1 2 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 Bnntndi lf 5 0 2 1 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 1 J.Mrtin dh 5 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 1 Bgaerts ss 4 1 3 2 Correa ss 5 1 1 0 Mreland 1b 4 0 1 0 White dh 3 1 1 1 Kinsler 2b 4 0 0 0 M.Gnzal pr-pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 4 0 0 1 C.Vazqz c 2 0 0 0 Mldnado c 3 1 2 1 Swihart ph 1 1 1 0 T.Kemp lf 4 0 2 0 Brdly J cf 4 0 1 0 Reddick lf 0 0 0 0 Totals 35 5 11 5 Totals 36 3 10 3

Houston 021 200 000—5 Boston 100 010 001—3

E_Devers (22). DP_Houston 1, Boston 1. LOB_Houston 11, Boston 9. 2B_Correa (18), Betts (40), Moreland (21). 3B_White (3). HR_Bregman (30), Maldonado (9), Bogaerts (21). SF_Gurriel (7), Marisnick (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston Morton W,14-3 5 7 2 2 2 3 James H,1 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 4 Pressly H,15 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Osuna S,15-16 1 2 1 1 1 0 Boston Rodriguez L,12-4 3 1-3 6 5 5 3 4 Workman 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 0 Poyner 2 1 0 0 0 3 Thornburg 2 2 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Poyner (Altuve). WP_Osuna.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:25. A_36,684 (37,731).