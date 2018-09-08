https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Astros-5-Red-Sox-3-13215291.php
Astros 5, Red Sox 3
|Houston
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|J.Mrtin dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Mreland 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|White dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Gnzal pr-pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|C.Vazqz c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mldnado c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Swihart ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|T.Kemp lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Brdly J cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Reddick lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|5
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|3
|Houston
|021
|200
|000—5
|Boston
|100
|010
|001—3
E_Devers (22). DP_Houston 1, Boston 1. LOB_Houston 11, Boston 9. 2B_Correa (18), Betts (40), Moreland (21). 3B_White (3). HR_Bregman (30), Maldonado (9), Bogaerts (21). SF_Gurriel (7), Marisnick (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Morton W,14-3
|5
|7
|2
|2
|2
|3
|James H,1
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Pressly H,15
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Osuna S,15-16
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Boston
|Rodriguez L,12-4
|3
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|3
|4
|Workman
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Poyner
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Thornburg
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by Poyner (Altuve). WP_Osuna.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:25. A_36,684 (37,731).
