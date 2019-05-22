https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Astros-5-White-Sox-1-13869652.php
Astros 5, White Sox 1
|Chicago
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|L.Grcia cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Brntley dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|W.Cstll c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|El.Jmen lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Y.Alnso dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Diaz 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Chrns c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tilson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kemp lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Y.Sanch 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|28
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|29
|5
|8
|4
|Chicago
|000
|000
|100—1
|Houston
|000
|140
|00x—5
E_W.Castillo (4). DP_Chicago 3. LOB_Chicago 2, Houston 7. 2B_Brantley (14), Kemp (1). HR_J.Abreu (11), Gurriel (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Covey L,0-3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|1
|Bummer
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Ruiz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Minaya
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colome
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|Verlander W,8-1
|8
|1
|1
|1
|1
|12
|Rondon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Covey pitched to 2 batters in the 5th
WP_Bummer.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:53. A_31,392 (41,168).
