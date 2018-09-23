https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Astros-6-Angels-2-13251815.php
Astros 6, Angels 2
|Los Angeles
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|K.Clhun rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Upton lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bregman ss-3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 3b-1b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|White 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Ward 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Straw pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|F.Arcia c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Gnzal lf-ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Briceno ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Gattis dh
|3
|0
|3
|2
|J.Marte 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Cowart 3b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mldnado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hrmsllo cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|S.Jhnsn 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|1
|Totals
|34
|6
|12
|6
|Los Angeles
|100
|001
|000—2
|Houston
|301
|010
|10x—6
E_Hermosillo (1). DP_Los Angeles 2. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Houston 9. 2B_Upton (17), Cowart (6), M.Gonzalez (25). HR_Briceno (4), Gurriel (13).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Skaggs L,8-9
|2
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Tazawa
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bedrosian
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Johnson
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|McGuire
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Despaigne
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Jerez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Almonte
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|Morton
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Valdez W,4-1
|6
|3
|1
|1
|2
|9
|McHugh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Valdez (Upton), by Skaggs (White). WP_Morton.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Will Little; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:11. A_43,247 (41,168).
