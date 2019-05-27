Astros 6, Cubs 5

Chicago Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Schwrbr lf 4 1 0 0 Reddick dh 5 0 0 0 J.Baez dh 5 0 0 0 Bregman ss 5 1 2 0 Rizzo 1b 3 1 2 2 Brntley lf 3 1 1 0 Cntrras c 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 3b 4 1 3 1 Adduci rf 4 0 0 0 R.Chrns c 3 2 1 1 Almr Jr cf 4 2 1 1 Myfield 2b 4 0 1 1 Dscalso 2b 4 0 0 0 White 1b 2 1 0 1 Russell ss 4 1 3 1 Fisher rf 4 0 2 1 Bote 3b 4 0 2 1 Mrsnick cf 3 0 0 1 Totals 36 5 8 5 Totals 33 6 10 6

Chicago 200 000 102—5 Houston 015 000 00x—6

E_Gurriel (3). LOB_Chicago 6, Houston 8. 2B_Gurriel (13), R.Chirinos (10), Mayfield (1). 3B_Fisher (1). HR_Rizzo (15), Almora Jr. (7), Russell (3). SF_White (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Hamels L,4-1 4 7 6 6 4 0 Ryan 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 Maples 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 Kintzler 1 0 0 0 0 1 Houston Cole W,5-5 6 3 2 2 1 12 Rondon 2-3 2 1 0 0 2 Harris H,7 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Pressly H,13 1 0 0 0 1 1 Osuna S,14-15 1 3 2 2 0 2

WP_Hamels.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_3:12. A_42,135 (41,168).