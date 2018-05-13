Astros 6, Rangers 1

Texas Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi DShelds cf 4 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 Choo dh 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 1 1 0 Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 2 1 1 2 Beltre 3b 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0 Gallo lf 3 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 4 1 2 1 Profar ss 3 0 2 0 Ma.Gnza lf 4 0 0 0 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 Reddick rf 3 1 1 0 R.Chrns c 3 0 0 0 Gattis dh 3 1 2 2 Guzman 1b 3 1 1 1 Fisher cf 3 0 0 0 Totals 31 1 4 1 Totals 30 6 8 5

Texas 001 000 000—1 Houston 001 110 03x—6

E_Profar (7). DP_Texas 2. LOB_Texas 3, Houston 4. 2B_DeShields (4), Profar (9), Bregman (12), Gurriel (10), Reddick (3). HR_Guzman (2), Correa (6), B.McCann (3), Gattis (2). SB_Gattis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Fister L,1-4 6 1-3 4 3 3 3 4 Barnette 1 3 3 2 0 0 Mendez 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Houston Morton W,5-0 7 4 1 1 0 14 Harris H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1 McHugh 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Fister (Correa).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_2:37. A_36,482 (41,168).