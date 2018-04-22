https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Astros-7-White-Sox-1-12855426.php
Astros 7, White Sox 1
Published 5:51 pm, Sunday, April 22, 2018
|Houston
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger cf-rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Moncada 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|A.Grcia rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Correa ss
|2
|1
|2
|1
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Reddick rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dlmnico lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|W.Cstll c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ma.Gnza 1b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Dvidson dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Gattis dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Y.Sanch 3b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Stassi c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Fisher lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick ph-cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|7
|Totals
|31
|1
|9
|1
|Houston
|000
|010
|501—7
|Chicago
|010
|000
|000—1
DP_Houston 4. LOB_Houston 11, Chicago 7. 2B_Springer (8), Ma.Gonzalez (5), Davidson (2), Y.Sanchez (3). HR_Gattis (1). SF_Correa (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|McCullers W,3-1
|6
|8
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Harris
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Giles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Devenski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chicago
|Lopez
|5
|4
|1
|1
|4
|2
|Infante
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bummer L,0-1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Rondon
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Jones
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Avilan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Santiago
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
Bummer pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
HBP_by McCullers (Castillo), by McCullers (Sanchez). WP_Lopez, Rondon.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:20. A_17,167 (40,615).
