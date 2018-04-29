https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Astros-8-Athletics-4-12873326.php
Astros 8, Athletics 4
Updated 5:20 pm, Sunday, April 29, 2018
|Oakland
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Joyce lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sprnger rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Altuve dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Pscotty rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ma.Gnza 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Pinder cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Stassi c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lucroy c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|B.McCnn ph-c
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Mrsnick cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|29
|8
|7
|8
|Oakland
|001
|001
|101—4
|Houston
|002
|010
|32x—8
E_Dull (1), Semien (7), Lucroy 2 (3). DP_Oakland 1, Houston 1. LOB_Oakland 5, Houston 4. 2B_Semien (8), Piscotty (7), Pinder (3), Lucroy (5), Gurriel (5), Marisnick (1). HR_Pinder (3), Springer (6). SB_Bregman (3). SF_B.McCann (1). S_Altuve (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Cahill L,1-1
|6
|4
|4
|3
|1
|5
|Petit
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Dull
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Casilla
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Houston
|Cole
|6
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|0
|12
|Harris W,1-1 BS,1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Devenski H,4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Smith
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
Cahill pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
HBP_by Cole (Davis), by Casilla (Bregman). WP_Cahill.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_2:46. A_39,131 (41,168).
