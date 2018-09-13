Athletics 10, Orioles 0

Oakland Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Lureano cf 5 1 3 0 Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 1 2 3 Villar 2b 3 0 0 0 Pinder ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Valera 2b-ss 1 0 0 0 Lowrie 2b 4 1 1 1 Mancini dh 2 0 1 0 Barreto ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Sisco ph-dh 1 0 0 0 K.Davis dh 4 1 1 1 A.Jones rf 2 0 0 0 Joyce ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Androli lf 1 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 4 1 2 3 C.Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 Canha ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Co.Jsph 1b 0 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 4 1 1 0 T.Bckhm ss 3 0 0 0 Fowler ph-rf 0 0 0 0 R.Nunez 3b 0 0 0 0 Semien ss 4 1 1 0 D.Stwrt lf-rf 3 0 0 0 Martini lf 4 2 2 0 Wynns c 3 0 0 0 Lucroy c 4 1 2 2 J.Ptrsn 3b-2b 2 0 0 0 Bea.Tyl ph-c 1 0 0 0 Totals 42 10 15 10 Totals 28 0 1 0

Oakland 0010 000 000—10 Baltimore 000 000 000— 0

E_Lowrie (4). DP_Oakland 1. LOB_Oakland 9, Baltimore 2. 2B_Laureano (8), M.Chapman (39). 3B_Laureano (1). HR_M.Olson (26). SB_Laureano (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 0 Mengden W,7-6 5 0 0 0 1 3 Dull 1 0 0 0 0 1 Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 0 Brooks 1 0 0 0 0 1 Baltimore Cashner L,4-15 2 8 8 8 1 1 Carroll 1 3 2 2 1 1 Gilmartin 3 3 0 0 1 2 Meisinger 2 1 0 0 1 2 Fry 1 0 0 0 0 2

Cashner pitched to 8 batters in the 3rd

WP_Carroll, Meisinger.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:39. A_10,480 (45,971).