Athletics 13, Rangers 10, 10 innings,
|Oakland
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Semien ss
|6
|2
|1
|3
|Choo dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Pinder lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Martini ph-lf
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Andrus ss
|4
|2
|2
|5
|Lowrie 2b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|Beltre 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|K.Davis dh
|6
|1
|1
|3
|Gallo rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|M.Olson 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Guzman 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Pscotty rf
|6
|1
|2
|1
|Knr-Flf c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|W.Clhun lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Canha cf
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Rua lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lucroy c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Tocci cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Totals
|42
|13
|11
|13
|Totals
|38
|10
|9
|9
|Oakland
|001
|100
|341
|3—13
|Texas
|200
|026
|000
|0—10
E_Minor (2), Andrus (4), Semien (17), Piscotty (3). DP_Texas 1. LOB_Oakland 8, Texas 4. 2B_Semien (23), Martini (3), Odor (14), Kiner-Falefa (14). HR_Lowrie (17), K.Davis (25), Piscotty (14), Canha (13), Andrus (4), Gallo (25), W.Calhoun (1). SF_Andrus (2), Beltre (7).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Montas
|5
|5
|4
|3
|2
|3
|Buchter
|2-3
|3
|5
|2
|1
|1
|Wendelken
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Familia W,6-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Treinen S,25-29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Texas
|Minor
|5
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Gearrin H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Mann
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Leclerc
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diekman
|1-3
|0
|4
|3
|3
|0
|Kela BS,1
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bibens-Dirkx L,2-3
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
HBP_by Diekman (Martini). WP_Mann, Wendelken, Kela.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_4:08. A_18,249 (49,115).
