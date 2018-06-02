Athletics 16, Royals 0

Oakland Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Joyce lf 4 1 1 1 Jay rf 4 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 5 2 2 1 Mrrfeld cf 3 0 3 0 Lowrie 2b 3 2 0 1 Mstakas 3b 4 0 0 0 Semien ss 0 0 0 0 S.Perez c 2 0 0 0 K.Davis dh 4 1 1 2 Butera c 1 0 0 0 Canha ph-dh 1 1 1 0 Soler dh 4 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 4 3 3 5 A.Grdon lf 3 0 1 0 Pinder ss-2b 5 0 0 0 A.Almnt lf 1 0 1 0 Pscotty rf 5 1 2 2 H.Dzier 1b 4 0 1 0 Du.Fwlr cf 5 2 3 4 Goins 2b-ss 3 0 1 0 Lucroy c 5 3 3 0 A.Escbr ss 2 0 1 0 R.Trres 2b 1 0 0 0 Totals 41 16 16 16 Totals 32 0 8 0

Oakland 017 001 007—16 Kansas City 000 000 000— 0

DP_Oakland 3, Kansas City 1. LOB_Oakland 4, Kansas City 7. 2B_Piscotty (13), Merrifield (16), Goins (5). 3B_Lucroy (1), A.Almonte (1). HR_M.Olson 2 (11), Du.Fowler 2 (3). SF_Joyce (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Montas W,2-0 8 7 0 0 0 2 Pagan 1 1 0 0 0 2 Kansas City Kennedy L,1-6 3 7 8 8 2 3 Barlow 3 3 1 1 0 5 Flynn 2 3 4 4 3 2 Adam 1 3 3 3 0 1

Flynn pitched to 4 batters in the 9th

HBP_by Montas (Perez), by Montas (Merrifield). WP_Kennedy.

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_2:49. A_23,413 (37,903).