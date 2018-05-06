Athletics 2, Orioles 0, 12 innings,

Baltimore Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Mancini lf 4 0 0 0 Joyce lf 4 0 0 0 Gentry pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Semien ss 5 0 1 0 A.Jones cf 5 0 1 0 Lowrie 2b 4 1 1 0 M.Mchdo ss 4 0 1 0 K.Davis dh 5 1 1 2 C.Davis 1b 5 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 Trumbo dh 5 0 2 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 0 0 Alvarez 3b 3 0 0 0 Canha cf 4 0 0 0 Vlencia ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 4 0 0 0 Sisco c 5 0 0 0 Maxwell c 4 0 1 0 Sntnder rf 4 0 2 0 Pterson 2b 5 0 1 0 Totals 41 0 7 0 Totals 38 2 4 2

Baltimore 000 000 000 000—0 Oakland 000 000 000 002—2

LOB_Baltimore 11, Oakland 4. 2B_A.Jones (9), Trumbo (2), Santander (5). HR_K.Davis (9). SB_Peterson (4). CS_Gentry (1), M.Machado (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Gausman 9 2 0 0 2 6 Givens 2 0 0 0 0 5 Araujo L,1-3 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 Oakland Cahill 6 4 0 0 1 12 Petit 2 1 0 0 3 4 Casilla 2 1 0 0 0 0 Coulombe 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 4 Hatcher W,3-0 2-3 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_by Casilla (Jones). WP_Cahill.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:32. A_24,612 (46,765).