Athletics 4, Giants 3, 11 innings,
|San Francisco
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Duggar cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Semien ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Canha cf-1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|McCtchn rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Crwfr ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Posey c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Pscotty rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Sndoval 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hanson 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Du.Fwlr pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pence dh
|5
|0
|3
|2
|M.Chpmn 3b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|G.Hrnan lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pinder lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Phegley c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Martini ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lucroy c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|39
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|3
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|101
|00—3
|Oakland
|000
|030
|000
|01—4
DP_San Francisco 3, Oakland 1. LOB_San Francisco 8, Oakland 9. 2B_Pence (5), Piscotty (26). HR_Belt (14). SB_McCutchen (9), Pence (3), Piscotty (2). CS_Semien (5). S_Pinder (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Bumgarner
|4
|2
|3
|3
|6
|5
|Dyson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Black
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Holland
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Watson
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moronta
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Smith L,0-1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Oakland
|Cahill
|5
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Buchter H,10
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Trivino H,13
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Treinen BS,4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Petit W,5-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Bumgarner pitched to 5 batters in the 5th
Watson pitched to 2 batters in the 9th
HBP_by Holland (Lowrie). WP_Cahill, Treinen.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_4:04. A_56,310 (46,765).
