Athletics 4, Royals 1
Published 12:43 am, Friday, June 8, 2018
|Kansas City
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mrrfeld 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Du.Fwlr cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Orlando cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mstakas dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|K.Davis dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|S.Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Soler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|A.Grdon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|H.Dzier 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pscotty rf
|3
|0
|3
|1
|A.Escbr ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Trres 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Martini lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|000—1
|Oakland
|000
|103
|00x—4
DP_Kansas City 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Kansas City 2, Oakland 5. 2B_Moustakas (16), M.Chapman (9). HR_A.Escobar (3), M.Olson (13).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Hammel L,2-6
|6
|8
|4
|4
|1
|6
|Hill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Herrera
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|Blackburn W,1-0
|6
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Trivino H,7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Petit H,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Treinen S,14-16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Sean Barber; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Bill Welke.
T_2:18. A_7,963 (46,765).
