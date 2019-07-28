https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Athletics-5-Rangers-4-14190916.php
Athletics 5, Rangers 4
|Texas
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Da.Sntn cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Semien ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|W.Clhun lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|M.Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Canha dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Pence dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lureano cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hrrmann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Cbrra 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Phegley c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Frsythe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pinder rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mathis c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Grssman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Choo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Barreto 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|4
|11
|4
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|5
|Texas
|000
|000
|400—4
|Oakland
|011
|021
|00x—5
LOB_Texas 7, Oakland 4. 2B_W.Calhoun (7), Mathis (4), Laureano (26). 3B_Da.Santana (5). HR_Semien (16), M.Chapman (23), Canha (17), Laureano (21).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Sampson L,6-8
|6
|6
|5
|5
|0
|2
|Montero
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Leclerc
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|Bailey W,9-7
|6
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Buchter
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Petit H,16
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soria H,12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hendriks S,9-11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
HBP_by Sampson (Canha), by Montero (Laureano).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:52. A_36,468 (46,765).
