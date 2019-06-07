Athletics 7, Angels 4

Oakland Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Semien ss 5 0 1 0 L Stlla 3b 5 1 2 1 Pinder lf 4 1 0 0 Trout cf 4 1 1 2 M.Chpmn 3b 4 1 0 0 Ohtani dh 4 1 1 0 K.Davis dh 5 1 2 1 K.Clhun rf 4 0 2 0 Pscotty rf 4 2 2 2 Fltcher ss 4 0 1 0 Canha 1b 1 1 1 0 Goodwin lf 2 0 0 1 M.Olson 1b 1 0 1 0 Garneau c 4 0 0 0 Lureano cf 4 1 1 2 Walsh 1b 4 1 1 0 Profar 2b 3 0 1 1 Rengifo 2b 4 0 1 0 Phegley c 3 0 0 1 Totals 34 7 9 7 Totals 35 4 9 4

Oakland 000 330 100—7 Los Angeles 000 120 001—4

E_K.Calhoun (4), Goodwin (4), Rengifo (2). LOB_Oakland 9, Los Angeles 7. 2B_M.Olson (5), Walsh (2), Rengifo (5). HR_Piscotty (8), Trout (16). SB_K.Calhoun (3). SF_Piscotty (3), Laureano (3), Phegley (2), Goodwin (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Fiers W,5-3 6 7 3 3 0 5 Buchter 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Hendriks 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Trivino 1 0 0 0 1 0 Soria 1 1 1 1 0 0 Los Angeles Skaggs L,4-6 4 6 6 5 4 4 Barria 5 3 1 1 2 6

Skaggs pitched to 3 batters in the 5th

WP_Skaggs.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Will Little.

T_3:26. A_34,109 (45,050).