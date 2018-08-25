Oakland Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Martini lf 4 1 1 0 Mauer dh 4 0 1 0
M.Chpmn 3b 5 1 1 3 Frsythe 2b 3 0 0 0
Lowrie 2b 3 1 1 0 E.Rsrio lf 4 1 2 0
K.Davis dh 4 0 0 0 J.Plnco ss 2 0 0 0
M.Olson 1b 3 0 0 1 Sano 3b 3 0 0 1
Pscotty rf 4 1 2 1 Austin 1b 4 0 0 0
Semien ss 4 0 0 0 Kepler cf 3 0 0 0
Canha cf 3 1 1 0 Garver c 3 0 0 0
Lureano cf 1 1 1 1 Grssman rf 3 0 2 0
Lucroy c 4 1 3 1
Totals 35 7 10 7 Totals 29 1 5 1
Oakland 000 110 032—7
Minnesota 000 100 000—1

E_Odorizzi (2), Manaea (1). DP_Minnesota 2. LOB_Oakland 4, Minnesota 7. 2B_Canha (19). HR_M.Chapman (18), Piscotty (17), Laureano (3). SF_M.Olson (2), Sano (2). S_J.Polanco 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Manaea W,12-9 5 5 1 0 1 1
Trivino H,17 1 0 0 0 0 0
Rodney H,2 1 0 0 0 1 3
Familia 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kelley 1 0 0 0 1 2
Minnesota
Odorizzi L,5-8 7 5 2 1 1 4
Drake 1 2 3 3 1 0
Reed 1 3 2 2 0 0

Manaea pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:05. A_22,568 (38,649).