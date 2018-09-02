https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Athletics-8-Mariners-2-13200570.php
Athletics 8, Mariners 2
|Seattle
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Semien ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Cano 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|K.Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Span lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Healy 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Pscotty rf
|3
|2
|2
|5
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lureano cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pinder lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|D.Grdon cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Phegley c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Lucroy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|30
|8
|9
|8
|Seattle
|100
|000
|010—2
|Oakland
|000
|014
|03x—8
E_Zunino (2). DP_Seattle 2. LOB_Seattle 8, Oakland 4. 2B_Haniger (31), Span (20), Seager (32), Pinder (11). HR_Piscotty 2 (21). SB_Semien (14). SF_Piscotty (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Hernandez L,8-13
|5
|4
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Vincent
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Armstrong
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cook
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Pazos
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Grimm
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Oakland
|Jackson W,5-3
|6
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Trivino
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rodney
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Treinen S,35-39
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
F.Hernandez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th
Duke pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
WP_Hernandez 2.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:53. A_21,497 (46,765).
