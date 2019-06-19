Athletics 8, Orioles 3

Baltimore Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Villar ss 5 1 2 0 Semien ss 4 1 2 0 Sntnder rf 4 0 0 1 M.Chpmn 3b 4 1 2 1 Mancini 1b 0 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 5 0 0 0 C.Davis pr-1b 2 1 0 0 K.Davis dh 4 1 1 1 Sisco c 3 0 0 0 Lureano cf 4 0 1 1 R.Nunez dh 4 0 1 1 Canha lf 3 1 1 0 R.Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 1 Pscotty rf 4 1 2 1 Alberto 2b 3 0 1 0 Pinder 2b 3 1 0 0 S.Wlkrs lf 4 1 1 0 Phegley c 4 2 2 3 Broxton cf 4 0 1 0 Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 35 8 11 7

Baltimore 000 002 100—3 Oakland 000 031 40x—8

E_Villar (10). DP_Baltimore 2. LOB_Baltimore 8, Oakland 7. 2B_Semien (17), M.Chapman (18), Laureano (16), Canha (6), Piscotty 2 (15), Phegley (13). HR_Phegley (9). SB_S.Wilkerson (2). SF_Santander (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Yacabonis 2 1 0 0 0 1 J.Rogers L,0-1 3 3 3 3 1 2 Armstrong 1 4 4 4 0 2 Bleier 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 M.Castro 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 0 Oakland Bassitt W,4-3 5 2-3 2 2 2 3 6 Buchter 0 0 0 0 1 0 Petit H,9 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 Hendriks H,7 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Soria 1 2 0 0 0 2

Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

Armstrong pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Bassitt (Mancini), by J.Rogers (Pinder). WP_M.Castro.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, John Libka; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_3:08. A_15,341 (46,765).