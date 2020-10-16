Atlanta 10, L.A. Dodgers 2

Los Angeles Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 2 3 2 Totals 37 10 14 10 Betts rf 4 0 0 0 Acuña Jr. rf 4 2 2 0 Seager ss 4 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 5 1 2 2 Turner 3b 4 1 2 0 Ozuna dh 5 3 4 4 Muncy 1b-2b 2 0 0 0 d'Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 Pederson lf 2 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 1 2 0 Pollock ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 1 1 2 Bellinger cf 3 0 0 0 Riley lf-3b 4 1 1 1 Ríos dh 3 1 1 2 Camargo 3b 2 0 1 0 Hernández 2b 2 0 0 0 Markakis lf 1 0 0 0 Beaty ph-1b 0 0 0 0 Pache cf 4 1 1 1 Barnes c 2 0 0 0 Smith ph-c 1 0 0 0

Los Angeles 001 000 100 — 2 Atlanta 000 106 12x — 10

E_Hernández (1), Beaty (1). DP_Los Angeles 2, Atlanta 0. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Atlanta 6. 2B_Turner (1), Freeman (1), Ozuna (2), Swanson (2). HR_Ríos (2), Ozuna 2 (2). SB_Bellinger (1). SF_Ríos (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Kershaw L,0-1 5 7 4 4 1 4 Graterol 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 González 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Floro 1 2-3 1 3 1 1 3 McGee 1-3 2 0 0 0 0

Atlanta Wilson W,1-0 6 1 1 1 1 5 Smith 1-3 1 1 1 2 0 Martin 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Matzek 1 1 0 0 0 2 Greene 1 0 0 0 0 0

Kershaw pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Alan Porter; Second, James Hoye; Third, Pat Hoberg; Right, Jim Reynolds; Left, Will Little.

T_3:43. A_11,044 (40,300).