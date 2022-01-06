Atlanta Hawks Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Young
|33
|34.6
|321-698
|.460
|93-244
|202-224
|.902
|937
|28.4
|Collins
|32
|32.6
|212-386
|.549
|44-103
|96-121
|.793
|564
|17.6
|Reddish
|32
|24.4
|138-339
|.407
|58-152
|72-80
|.900
|406
|12.7
|Capela
|35
|29.9
|186-324
|.574
|0-1
|44-92
|.478
|416
|11.9
|Bogdanovic
|24
|28.8
|104-252
|.413
|51-141
|22-29
|.759
|281
|11.7
|Oliver
|2
|21.5
|10-15
|.667
|1-3
|2-3
|.667
|23
|11.5
|Huerter
|30
|28.1
|135-287
|.470
|52-142
|16-21
|.762
|338
|11.3
|Hunter
|11
|27.8
|50-111
|.450
|15-38
|4-10
|.400
|119
|10.8
|Brown
|3
|27.7
|9-25
|.360
|6-15
|5-6
|.833
|29
|9.7
|Gallinari
|28
|22.5
|87-216
|.403
|43-110
|55-59
|.932
|272
|9.7
|Okongwu
|5
|21.0
|18-26
|.692
|0-0
|9-9
|1.000
|45
|9.0
|Iwundu
|3
|27.3
|8-18
|.444
|3-5
|3-4
|.750
|22
|7.3
|Williams
|27
|14.4
|63-172
|.366
|17-56
|33-39
|.846
|176
|6.5
|M.Hill
|3
|15.3
|5-8
|.625
|3-5
|4-4
|1.000
|17
|5.7
|Mays
|14
|12.6
|30-56
|.536
|8-23
|7-7
|1.000
|75
|5.4
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|24
|13.9
|36-93
|.387
|24-63
|13-16
|.813
|109
|4.5
|Wright
|32
|17.7
|48-110
|.436
|17-40
|22-26
|.846
|135
|4.2
|Dieng
|28
|9.8
|35-76
|.461
|16-40
|16-21
|.762
|102
|3.6
|Johnson
|10
|5.0
|8-17
|.471
|2-6
|4-6
|.667
|22
|2.2
|Stephenson
|6
|11.7
|5-13
|.385
|0-3
|1-2
|.500
|11
|1.8
|S.Hill
|13
|10.7
|3-20
|.150
|2-13
|0-0
|.000
|8
|0.6
|Cooper
|8
|3.8
|2-12
|.167
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|4
|0.5
|Barber
|3
|4.3
|0-4
|.000
|0-0
|0-4
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|37
|240.0
|1513-3278
|.462
|455-1207
|630-783
|.805
|4111
|111.1
|OPPONENTS
|37
|240.0
|1540-3303
|.466
|477-1343
|550-695
|.791
|4107
|111.0
___