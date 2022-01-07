Skip to main content
Sports

Atlanta Hawks Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Young 33 34.6 321-698 .460 93-244 202-224 .902 937 28.4
Collins 32 32.6 212-386 .549 44-103 96-121 .793 564 17.6
Reddish 32 24.4 138-339 .407 58-152 72-80 .900 406 12.7
Capela 35 29.9 186-324 .574 0-1 44-92 .478 416 11.9
Bogdanovic 24 28.8 104-252 .413 51-141 22-29 .759 281 11.7
Oliver 2 21.5 10-15 .667 1-3 2-3 .667 23 11.5
Huerter 30 28.1 135-287 .470 52-142 16-21 .762 338 11.3
Hunter 11 27.8 50-111 .450 15-38 4-10 .400 119 10.8
Brown 3 27.7 9-25 .360 6-15 5-6 .833 29 9.7
Gallinari 28 22.5 87-216 .403 43-110 55-59 .932 272 9.7
Okongwu 5 21.0 18-26 .692 0-0 9-9 1.000 45 9.0
Iwundu 3 27.3 8-18 .444 3-5 3-4 .750 22 7.3
Williams 27 14.4 63-172 .366 17-56 33-39 .846 176 6.5
M.Hill 3 15.3 5-8 .625 3-5 4-4 1.000 17 5.7
Mays 14 12.6 30-56 .536 8-23 7-7 1.000 75 5.4
Luwawu-Cabarrot 24 13.9 36-93 .387 24-63 13-16 .813 109 4.5
Wright 32 17.7 48-110 .436 17-40 22-26 .846 135 4.2
Dieng 28 9.8 35-76 .461 16-40 16-21 .762 102 3.6
Johnson 10 5.0 8-17 .471 2-6 4-6 .667 22 2.2
Stephenson 6 11.7 5-13 .385 0-3 1-2 .500 11 1.8
S.Hill 13 10.7 3-20 .150 2-13 0-0 .000 8 0.6
Cooper 8 3.8 2-12 .167 0-4 0-0 .000 4 0.5
Barber 3 4.3 0-4 .000 0-0 0-4 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 37 240.0 1513-3278 .462 455-1207 630-783 .805 4111 111.1
OPPONENTS 37 240.0 1540-3303 .466 477-1343 550-695 .791 4107 111.0

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Young 26 103 129 3.9 314 9.5 57 0 31 132 3
Collins 58 196 254 7.9 67 2.1 97 0 23 37 39
Reddish 20 62 82 2.6 37 1.2 44 0 35 43 11
Capela 147 312 459 13.1 52 1.5 87 0 28 21 54
Bogdanovic 7 80 87 3.6 60 2.5 45 0 16 22 5
Oliver 2 4 6 3.0 3 1.5 5 0 1 0 1
Huerter 11 95 106 3.5 82 2.7 59 0 13 40 7
Hunter 4 26 30 2.7 7 .6 32 0 7 14 3
Brown 1 13 14 4.7 4 1.3 7 0 2 0 0
Gallinari 17 100 117 4.2 39 1.4 39 0 14 16 6
Okongwu 10 16 26 5.2 6 1.2 17 0 4 6 9
Iwundu 3 10 13 4.3 0 .0 8 0 1 1 0
Williams 8 35 43 1.6 40 1.5 27 0 15 25 2
M.Hill 2 4 6 2.0 1 .3 7 0 4 0 1
Mays 5 18 23 1.6 13 .9 6 0 7 6 0
Luwawu-Cabarrot 6 30 36 1.5 18 .8 36 0 9 10 3
Wright 27 69 96 3.0 76 2.4 21 0 26 22 7
Dieng 26 67 93 3.3 26 .9 37 0 8 16 10
Johnson 0 13 13 1.3 1 .1 3 0 0 2 0
Stephenson 1 14 15 2.5 11 1.8 8 0 0 4 0
S.Hill 6 17 23 1.8 12 .9 16 0 4 1 2
Cooper 0 3 3 .4 5 .6 1 0 0 4 0
Barber 1 2 3 1.0 3 1.0 1 0 0 1 0
TEAM 388 1289 1677 45.3 877 23.7 660 0 248 448 163
OPPONENTS 357 1243 1600 43.2 950 25.7 714 0 273 437 177
More for you