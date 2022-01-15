Atlanta Hawks Stax

Skip to main content
AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Young 37 34.6 348-768 .453 99-270 225-250 .900 1020 27.6
Collins 36 32.6 235-434 .541 49-110 107-135 .793 626 17.4
Bogdanovic 28 28.7 124-301 .412 62-175 27-35 .771 337 12.0
Reddish 34 23.4 138-343 .402 58-153 72-80 .900 406 11.9
Capela 36 29.7 190-334 .569 0-1 45-97 .464 425 11.8
Hunter 13 27.7 61-132 .462 21-46 11-18 .611 154 11.8
Oliver 2 21.5 10-15 .667 1-3 2-3 .667 23 11.5
Huerter 34 28.4 153-332 .461 59-165 22-28 .786 387 11.4
Gallinari 32 22.7 101-246 .411 50-126 66-70 .943 318 9.9
Brown 3 27.7 9-25 .360 6-15 5-6 .833 29 9.7
Okongwu 9 22.3 31-40 .775 0-0 15-23 .652 77 8.6
Iwundu 3 27.3 8-18 .444 3-5 3-4 .750 22 7.3
Williams 27 14.4 63-172 .366 17-56 33-39 .846 176 6.5
M.Hill 3 15.3 5-8 .625 3-5 4-4 1.000 17 5.7
Luwawu-Cabarrot 28 14.6 43-113 .381 27-78 17-20 .850 130 4.6
Mays 17 10.8 31-59 .525 8-25 7-7 1.000 77 4.5
Wright 36 17.4 54-125 .432 19-48 25-30 .833 152 4.2
Dieng 30 9.7 37-80 .463 17-43 16-21 .762 107 3.6
Johnson 11 4.7 8-17 .471 2-6 4-6 .667 22 2.0
Stephenson 6 11.7 5-13 .385 0-3 1-2 .500 11 1.8
Cooper 10 3.5 3-14 .214 1-6 0-0 .000 7 0.7
S.Hill 13 10.7 3-20 .150 2-13 0-0 .000 8 0.6
Barber 3 4.3 0-4 .000 0-0 0-4 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 41 240.0 1660-3613 .459 504-1352 707-882 .802 4531 110.5
OPPONENTS 41 240.0 1718-3663 .469 536-1492 614-765 .803 4586 111.9

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Young 27 120 147 4.0 349 9.4 62 0 34 152 4
Collins 67 218 285 7.9 70 1.9 112 0 24 43 39
Bogdanovic 9 96 105 3.8 72 2.6 53 0 20 27 6
Reddish 20 64 84 2.5 38 1.1 45 0 35 44 11
Capela 151 320 471 13.1 52 1.4 90 0 29 21 54
Hunter 4 27 31 2.4 9 .7 32 0 8 15 7
Oliver 2 4 6 3.0 3 1.5 5 0 1 0 1
Huerter 13 102 115 3.4 92 2.7 68 0 17 46 8
Gallinari 18 117 135 4.2 43 1.3 45 0 15 19 6
Brown 1 13 14 4.7 4 1.3 7 0 2 0 0
Okongwu 20 36 56 6.2 10 1.1 33 0 6 13 12
Iwundu 3 10 13 4.3 0 .0 8 0 1 1 0
Williams 8 35 43 1.6 40 1.5 27 0 15 25 2
M.Hill 2 4 6 2.0 1 .3 7 0 4 0 1
Luwawu-Cabarrot 8 38 46 1.6 25 .9 44 0 11 12 3
Mays 5 18 23 1.4 14 .8 6 0 7 6 0
Wright 28 76 104 2.9 91 2.5 21 0 29 26 7
Dieng 28 70 98 3.3 26 .9 40 0 9 17 11
Johnson 0 13 13 1.2 1 .1 3 0 0 2 0
Stephenson 1 14 15 2.5 11 1.8 8 0 0 4 0
Cooper 0 5 5 .5 5 .5 1 0 0 5 0
S.Hill 6 17 23 1.8 12 .9 16 0 4 1 2
Barber 1 2 3 1.0 3 1.0 1 0 0 1 0
TEAM 422 1419 1841 44.9 971 23.7 734 0 271 506 174
OPPONENTS 397 1388 1785 43.5 1069 26.1 805 0 305 489 194
