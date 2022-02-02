Atlanta Hawks Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Young
|45
|34.5
|418-925
|.452
|132-351
|280-313
|.895
|1248
|27.7
|Collins
|45
|31.6
|286-531
|.539
|55-140
|124-156
|.795
|751
|16.7
|Hunter
|22
|28.7
|107-231
|.463
|33-81
|34-51
|.667
|281
|12.8
|Bogdanovic
|32
|28.5
|147-351
|.419
|74-209
|34-43
|.791
|402
|12.6
|Reddish
|34
|23.4
|138-343
|.402
|58-153
|72-80
|.900
|406
|11.9
|Huerter
|43
|28.8
|194-415
|.467
|78-209
|28-35
|.800
|494
|11.5
|Oliver
|2
|21.5
|10-15
|.667
|1-3
|2-3
|.667
|23
|11.5
|Capela
|42
|28.8
|212-365
|.581
|0-1
|49-108
|.454
|473
|11.3
|Gallinari
|40
|23.2
|130-311
|.418
|64-164
|84-92
|.913
|408
|10.2
|Brown
|3
|27.7
|9-25
|.360
|6-15
|5-6
|.833
|29
|9.7
|Okongwu
|18
|23.2
|70-96
|.729
|0-0
|34-47
|.723
|174
|9.7
|Iwundu
|3
|27.3
|8-18
|.444
|3-5
|3-4
|.750
|22
|7.3
|Williams
|36
|14.7
|90-224
|.402
|28-78
|47-53
|.887
|255
|7.1
|M.Hill
|3
|15.3
|5-8
|.625
|3-5
|4-4
|1.000
|17
|5.7
|Wright
|45
|18.1
|70-159
|.440
|26-64
|31-38
|.816
|197
|4.4
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|33
|13.2
|47-119
|.395
|30-83
|17-20
|.850
|141
|4.3
|Mays
|20
|9.6
|31-60
|.517
|8-25
|8-9
|.889
|78
|3.9
|Dieng
|34
|9.3
|40-87
|.460
|19-48
|17-23
|.739
|116
|3.4
|Johnson
|13
|4.5
|9-19
|.474
|3-7
|4-6
|.667
|25
|1.9
|Knox
|5
|7.0
|4-12
|.333
|1-9
|0-0
|.000
|9
|1.8
|Stephenson
|6
|11.7
|5-13
|.385
|0-3
|1-2
|.500
|11
|1.8
|Cooper
|10
|3.5
|3-14
|.214
|1-6
|0-0
|.000
|7
|0.7
|S.Hill
|13
|10.7
|3-20
|.150
|2-13
|0-0
|.000
|8
|0.6
|Barber
|3
|4.3
|0-4
|.000
|0-0
|0-4
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|50
|240.0
|2036-4365
|.466
|625-1672
|878-1097
|.800
|5575
|111.5
|OPPONENTS
|50
|240.0
|2070-4458
|.464
|653-1830
|768-969
|.793
|5561
|111.2
___