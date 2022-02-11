Skip to main content
Sports

Atlanta Hawks Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Young 49 34.5 462-1009 .458 144-380 296-331 .894 1364 27.8
Collins 49 31.5 323-597 .541 62-157 127-160 .794 835 17.0
Hunter 26 28.7 124-274 .453 37-91 54-77 .701 339 13.0
Bogdanovic 36 28.5 164-393 .417 85-234 36-45 .800 449 12.5
Reddish 34 23.4 138-343 .402 58-153 72-80 .900 406 11.9
Huerter 47 29.1 213-460 .463 89-236 28-35 .800 543 11.6
Oliver 2 21.5 10-15 .667 1-3 2-3 .667 23 11.5
Capela 46 28.2 225-388 .580 0-1 51-112 .455 501 10.9
Gallinari 43 23.2 139-330 .421 67-173 95-104 .913 440 10.2
Brown 3 27.7 9-25 .360 6-15 5-6 .833 29 9.7
Okongwu 22 22.1 79-108 .731 0-0 39-53 .736 197 9.0
Iwundu 3 27.3 8-18 .444 3-5 3-4 .750 22 7.3
Williams 37 14.6 90-226 .398 28-79 48-54 .889 256 6.9
M.Hill 3 15.3 5-8 .625 3-5 4-4 1.000 17 5.7
Wright 49 18.2 76-173 .439 26-67 33-40 .825 211 4.3
Luwawu-Cabarrot 34 13.0 48-124 .387 31-86 17-20 .850 144 4.2
Mays 21 9.4 31-60 .517 8-25 8-9 .889 78 3.7
Dieng 35 9.2 43-91 .473 21-50 17-23 .739 124 3.5
Johnson 13 4.5 9-19 .474 3-7 4-6 .667 25 1.9
Knox 6 7.0 5-15 .333 1-10 0-0 .000 11 1.8
Stephenson 6 11.7 5-13 .385 0-3 1-2 .500 11 1.8
Cooper 10 3.5 3-14 .214 1-6 0-0 .000 7 0.7
S.Hill 13 10.7 3-20 .150 2-13 0-0 .000 8 0.6
Barber 3 4.3 0-4 .000 0-0 0-4 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 54 240.0 2212-4727 .468 676-1799 940-1172 .802 6040 111.9
OPPONENTS 54 240.0 2237-4808 .465 705-1956 837-1051 .796 6016 111.4

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Young 30 162 192 3.9 457 9.3 79 0 48 203 5
Collins 88 306 394 8.0 93 1.9 150 0 32 54 54
Hunter 10 79 89 3.4 33 1.3 74 0 16 38 10
Bogdanovic 11 124 135 3.8 105 2.9 72 0 30 38 7
Reddish 20 64 84 2.5 38 1.1 45 0 35 44 11
Huerter 20 129 149 3.2 133 2.8 104 0 28 63 14
Oliver 2 4 6 3.0 3 1.5 5 0 1 0 1
Capela 176 383 559 12.2 66 1.4 106 0 35 25 62
Gallinari 22 168 190 4.4 61 1.4 64 0 20 26 9
Brown 1 13 14 4.7 4 1.3 7 0 2 0 0
Okongwu 49 77 126 5.7 23 1.0 72 0 16 25 32
Iwundu 3 10 13 4.3 0 .0 8 0 1 1 0
Williams 11 47 58 1.6 73 2.0 36 0 19 29 3
M.Hill 2 4 6 2.0 1 .3 7 0 4 0 1
Wright 32 99 131 2.7 125 2.6 36 0 50 33 10
Luwawu-Cabarrot 8 38 46 1.4 26 .8 46 0 12 13 4
Mays 5 20 25 1.2 16 .8 7 0 7 8 0
Dieng 31 78 109 3.1 28 .8 45 0 9 19 12
Johnson 0 15 15 1.2 1 .1 3 0 0 3 0
Knox 0 7 7 1.2 3 .5 3 0 1 2 0
Stephenson 1 14 15 2.5 11 1.8 8 0 0 4 0
Cooper 0 5 5 .5 5 .5 1 0 0 5 0
S.Hill 6 17 23 1.8 12 .9 16 0 4 1 2
Barber 1 2 3 1.0 3 1.0 1 0 0 1 0
TEAM 529 1865 2394 44.3 1320 24.4 995 0 370 668 237
OPPONENTS 537 1816 2353 43.6 1382 25.6 1086 2 398 665 244
