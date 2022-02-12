Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Young 50 34.5 468-1024 .457 146-388 300-335 .896 1382 27.6
Collins 50 31.3 325-605 .537 62-160 127-160 .794 839 16.8
Hunter 27 28.6 129-285 .453 37-95 54-77 .701 349 12.9
Bogdanovic 37 28.5 172-407 .423 90-242 38-47 .809 472 12.8
Reddish 34 23.4 138-343 .402 58-153 72-80 .900 406 11.9
Huerter 48 29.1 219-477 .459 91-246 28-35 .800 557 11.6
Oliver 2 21.5 10-15 .667 1-3 2-3 .667 23 11.5
Capela 47 28.0 231-394 .586 0-1 52-114 .456 514 10.9
Gallinari 44 23.2 143-341 .419 69-176 101-110 .918 456 10.4
Brown 3 27.7 9-25 .360 6-15 5-6 .833 29 9.7
Okongwu 23 22.0 81-113 .717 0-0 39-53 .736 201 8.7
Iwundu 3 27.3 8-18 .444 3-5 3-4 .750 22 7.3
Williams 37 14.6 90-226 .398 28-79 48-54 .889 256 6.9
M.Hill 3 15.3 5-8 .625 3-5 4-4 1.000 17 5.7
Wright 50 18.2 79-180 .439 27-71 33-40 .825 218 4.4
Luwawu-Cabarrot 35 12.8 50-128 .391 32-87 17-20 .850 149 4.3
Dieng 36 9.1 45-94 .479 22-52 17-24 .708 129 3.6
Mays 22 9.2 31-61 .508 8-25 8-9 .889 78 3.5
Johnson 13 4.5 9-19 .474 3-7 4-6 .667 25 1.9
Knox 7 6.6 6-16 .375 1-10 0-0 .000 13 1.9
Stephenson 6 11.7 5-13 .385 0-3 1-2 .500 11 1.8
Cooper 10 3.5 3-14 .214 1-6 0-0 .000 7 0.7
S.Hill 13 10.7 3-20 .150 2-13 0-0 .000 8 0.6
Barber 3 4.3 0-4 .000 0-0 0-4 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 55 240.0 2259-4830 .468 690-1842 953-1187 .803 6161 112.0
OPPONENTS 55 240.0 2287-4898 .467 723-1988 855-1072 .798 6152 111.9

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Young 31 165 196 3.9 468 9.4 82 0 49 208 5
Collins 90 307 397 7.9 94 1.9 153 0 32 56 54
Hunter 10 81 91 3.4 33 1.2 78 0 16 38 10
Bogdanovic 12 128 140 3.8 109 2.9 76 0 32 39 7
Reddish 20 64 84 2.5 38 1.1 45 0 35 44 11
Huerter 21 134 155 3.2 137 2.9 104 0 30 65 16
Oliver 2 4 6 3.0 3 1.5 5 0 1 0 1
Capela 180 390 570 12.1 66 1.4 106 0 35 28 63
Gallinari 26 173 199 4.5 62 1.4 65 0 20 27 9
Brown 1 13 14 4.7 4 1.3 7 0 2 0 0
Okongwu 52 77 129 5.6 27 1.2 75 0 17 25 33
Iwundu 3 10 13 4.3 0 .0 8 0 1 1 0
Williams 11 47 58 1.6 73 2.0 36 0 19 29 3
M.Hill 2 4 6 2.0 1 .3 7 0 4 0 1
Wright 32 102 134 2.7 126 2.5 36 0 53 33 10
Luwawu-Cabarrot 9 39 48 1.4 26 .7 46 0 12 13 4
Dieng 31 78 109 3.0 29 .8 45 0 10 19 13
Mays 5 20 25 1.1 16 .7 7 0 7 8 0
Johnson 0 15 15 1.2 1 .1 3 0 0 3 0
Knox 0 8 8 1.1 4 .6 3 0 1 2 0
Stephenson 1 14 15 2.5 11 1.8 8 0 0 4 0
Cooper 0 5 5 .5 5 .5 1 0 0 5 0
S.Hill 6 17 23 1.8 12 .9 16 0 4 1 2
Barber 1 2 3 1.0 3 1.0 1 0 0 1 0
TEAM 546 1897 2443 44.4 1348 24.5 1013 0 380 682 242
OPPONENTS 542 1852 2394 43.5 1419 25.8 1107 2 409 679 248
