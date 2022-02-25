Atlanta Hawks Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Young
|54
|34.5
|498-1102
|.452
|158-417
|335-375
|.893
|1489
|27.6
|Collins
|50
|31.3
|325-605
|.537
|62-160
|127-160
|.794
|839
|16.8
|Bogdanovic
|41
|29.0
|205-472
|.434
|104-276
|44-56
|.786
|558
|13.6
|Hunter
|31
|28.6
|145-328
|.442
|42-112
|61-84
|.726
|393
|12.7
|Reddish
|34
|23.4
|138-343
|.402
|58-153
|72-80
|.900
|406
|11.9
|Huerter
|52
|29.1
|236-513
|.460
|99-265
|30-37
|.811
|601
|11.6
|Oliver
|2
|21.5
|10-15
|.667
|1-3
|2-3
|.667
|23
|11.5
|Gallinari
|48
|23.7
|166-391
|.425
|77-194
|114-126
|.905
|523
|10.9
|Capela
|51
|28.1
|246-419
|.587
|0-1
|57-122
|.467
|549
|10.8
|Brown
|3
|27.7
|9-25
|.360
|6-15
|5-6
|.833
|29
|9.7
|Okongwu
|27
|21.4
|95-131
|.725
|0-0
|43-60
|.717
|233
|8.6
|Iwundu
|3
|27.3
|8-18
|.444
|3-5
|3-4
|.750
|22
|7.3
|Williams
|41
|14.6
|97-248
|.391
|30-84
|50-56
|.893
|274
|6.7
|M.Hill
|3
|15.3
|5-8
|.625
|3-5
|4-4
|1.000
|17
|5.7
|Wright
|54
|18.1
|85-192
|.443
|29-77
|35-42
|.833
|234
|4.3
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|36
|12.6
|50-130
|.385
|32-87
|17-20
|.850
|149
|4.1
|Dieng
|37
|9.0
|46-96
|.479
|23-54
|17-24
|.708
|132
|3.6
|Mays
|23
|9.0
|31-61
|.508
|8-25
|8-9
|.889
|78
|3.4
|Knox
|9
|7.0
|7-22
|.318
|1-11
|3-4
|.750
|18
|2.0
|Johnson
|14
|4.6
|9-20
|.450
|3-8
|4-6
|.667
|25
|1.8
|Stephenson
|6
|11.7
|5-13
|.385
|0-3
|1-2
|.500
|11
|1.8
|Cooper
|11
|3.2
|3-14
|.214
|1-6
|0-0
|.000
|7
|0.6
|S.Hill
|13
|10.7
|3-20
|.150
|2-13
|0-0
|.000
|8
|0.6
|Barber
|3
|4.3
|0-4
|.000
|0-0
|0-4
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|59
|240.0
|2422-5190
|.467
|742-1974
|1032-1284
|.804
|6618
|112.2
|OPPONENTS
|59
|240.0
|2451-5253
|.467
|771-2135
|921-1151
|.800
|6594
|111.8
___