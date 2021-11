Braves third. Ozzie Albies singles to right center field. Travis d'Arnaud flies out to right center field to Jose Siri. Dansby Swanson lines out to left field to Michael Brantley. Eddie Rosario walks. Ozzie Albies to second. Jorge Soler homers to left field. Eddie Rosario scores. Ozzie Albies scores. Freddie Freeman grounds out to shallow right field, Jose Altuve to Yuli Gurriel.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 3, Astros 0.

Braves fifth. Ozzie Albies walks. Travis d'Arnaud strikes out swinging. Dansby Swanson homers to left field. Ozzie Albies scores. Eddie Rosario grounds out to shallow infield, Blake Taylor to Yuli Gurriel. Jorge Soler walks. Freddie Freeman doubles to deep left field. Jorge Soler scores. Austin Riley flies out to deep center field to Jose Siri.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 6, Astros 0.

Braves seventh. Eddie Rosario strikes out swinging. Jorge Soler grounds out to shallow left field, Alex Bregman to Yuli Gurriel. Freddie Freeman homers to center field. Austin Riley called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 7, Astros 0.