Braves third. Guillermo Heredia doubles to left field. Kyle Muller singles to shallow left field. Guillermo Heredia to third. Joc Pederson doubles to deep right field. Kyle Muller to third. Guillermo Heredia scores. Ozzie Albies strikes out swinging. Freddie Freeman is intentionally walked. Austin Riley grounds out to shortstop. Freddie Freeman out at second.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 1, Mets 0.