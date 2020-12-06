Audige, Beran lead Northwestern to big win over Chicago St

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Chase Audige scored 20 points and Robbie Beran added 19 and Northwestern ran past Chicago State 111-66 on Saturday, the most points the Wildcats have scored in more than 20 years.

Miller Kopp added 16 points, Ty Berry 14 and Pete Nance 12 for Northwestern (2-0), which made 20 of 29 shots in the second half (69%), including 7 of 12 3-pointers. The 111 points tied a 1966 game for fifth in program history, 10 shy of matching the record set in 1966. It also surpassed 103 scored four years ago for most points since the turn of the century.

Levelle Zeigler scored 18 points for Chicago State (0-5) with Xavier Johnson adding 15.

The Wildcats made 15 of 19 free throws in the first half to overcome 39% shooting and take a 51-35 lead. Kopp and Audige had 14 and 10 points, respectively. Johnson had 13 for the Cougars.

A 15-2 run had Northwestern up by double figures for good midway through the first half, but the Wildcats really heated up in the second half. They shot 69 percent (20 of 29), going 7 of 12 from 3-point range. They outrebounded the Cougars 29-7 after the break to finish with a 54-23 advantage on the glass. With 13 offensive rebounds they had a 22-1 advantage on second-chance points and it was 42-20 on points in the paint.

Northwestern is home against Pittsburgh on Wednesday in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

