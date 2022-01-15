Avalanche win 13th straight at home, 4-3 over Coyotes in SO MIKE CRANSTON, Associated Press Jan. 15, 2022 Updated: Jan. 15, 2022 1:03 a.m.
1 of14 Colorado Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid (56) celebrates a Tyson Jost (17) goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Denver. Jack Dempsey/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Colorado Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid (56) takes a shot on Arizona Coyotes goaltender Ivan Prosvetov (50) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Denver. Jack Dempsey/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Arizona Coyotes left wing Johan Larsson (22) celebrates a goal against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz (39) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Denver. Jack Dempsey/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller celebrates a goal against the Colorado Avalanche with teammates on the bench during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Denver. Jack Dempsey/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) moves the puck against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Denver. Jack Dempsey/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Arizona Coyotes goaltender Ivan Prosvetov lays on the ice as Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) celebrates a game winning shoot out goal during an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Denver. Jack Dempsey/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) shoots the game winning goal during the shoot out against the Arizona Coyotes during an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Denver. Jack Dempsey/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) celebrates a game winning shoot out goal against the Arizona Coyotes with goaltender Pavel Francouz (39) during an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Denver. Jack Dempsey/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Arizona Coyotes goaltender Ivan Prosvetov lets the puck slip past for a game winning shootout goal by Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) during an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Denver. Colorado beat Arizona 4-3 with a shootout goal. Jack Dempsey/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
DENVER (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored the winner in a shootout and the Colorado Avalanche extended the NHL's longest home winning streak in nearly four years to 13 games with a 4-3 victory over the undermanned Arizona Coyotes on Friday night.
Mikko Rantanen, Tyson Jost and Andre Burakovsky scored in regulation for Colorado, and Pavel Francouz stopped 23 shots.