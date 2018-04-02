Average age of major league drops below 29 on opening day

Photo: Fred Thornhill, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Toronto Blue Jays' Justin Smoak, right, is greeted at home plate by teammates Aledmys Diaz and Russell Martin after he hit a grand slam against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Sunday, April 1, 2018. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP) less Toronto Blue Jays' Justin Smoak, right, is greeted at home plate by teammates Aledmys Diaz and Russell Martin after he hit a grand slam against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning of a baseball game ... more Photo: Fred Thornhill, AP Average age of major league drops below 29 on opening day 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — The average age of a major league player on opening day dropped to 28.91 years from 29.13 at the start of last season.

The Philadelphia Phillies are the youngest team at 26.92, according to the commissioner's office. Other teams with young averages are Cincinnati (27.49), Miami (27.85), Pittsburgh (27.97), St. Louis (28.02) and the New York Yankees (28.04).

Toronto is the oldest team, averaging 31.01. Others averaging over 30 are the Los Angeles Angels (30.32), Seattle (30.17), San Francisco (30.15) and Cleveland 30.08).

The MLB average was 29.17 in 2015 and 29.04 in 2016.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball