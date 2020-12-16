Azusa Pacific to drop football after 55 years

AZUSA, Calif. (AP) — Azusa Pacific is ending its football program this month after 55 years of Division II and NAIA competition.

Athletic director Gary Pine said the decision was prompted by other four-year schools in California dropping the sport over the last 30 years, giving Azusa Pacific fewer in-state opponents to play, which led to higher travel costs. In 2019, the Cougars had to fly to all six of their road games, making them the only Division II or III school in the country forced to do that.