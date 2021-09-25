BC beats Mizzou 41-34 in OT on Flowers catch, Sebastian INT

BOSTON (AP) — Denis Grosel threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Zay Flowers in overtime, and Brandon Sebastian’s interception sealed the victory on Saturday as Boston College recovered after blowing two fourth-quarter leads to beat Missouri 41-34.
BC coach Jeff Hafley said he couldn’t see Sebastian come down with the ball to end the game. But he figured it out when the fans came streaming onto the field to celebrate the first-ever meeting between the schools, and the Eagles' first 4-0 start since Matt Ryan led them to eight straight wins to start the 2007 season.