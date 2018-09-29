BC runs past Temple 45-35; Dillon hurt

Boston College running back AJ Dillon (2) rushes into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Temple, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Boston. Boston College running back AJ Dillon (2) rushes into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Temple, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Boston. Photo: Mary Schwalm, AP

Boston College tight end Tommy Sweeney is lifted by teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Temple, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Boston. Boston College tight end Tommy Sweeney is lifted by teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Temple, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Boston. Photo: Mary Schwalm, AP

Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown (13) passes under pressure from Temple defensive lineman Dan Archibong (95) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Boston. Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown (13) passes under pressure from Temple defensive lineman Dan Archibong (95) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Boston. Photo: Mary Schwalm, AP

Boston College running back AJ Dillon (2) rushes with the ball ahead of Temple linebacker Shaun Bradley (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Boston. Boston College running back AJ Dillon (2) rushes with the ball ahead of Temple linebacker Shaun Bradley (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Boston. Photo: Mary Schwalm, AP

Boston College defensive back Hamp Cheevers (4) makes the tackle on Temple wide receiver Isaiah Wright (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Boston. Boston College defensive back Hamp Cheevers (4) makes the tackle on Temple wide receiver Isaiah Wright (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Boston. Photo: Mary Schwalm, AP

Temple running back Ryquell Armstead (7) dives into the end zone for touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Boston. Temple running back Ryquell Armstead (7) dives into the end zone for touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Boston. Photo: Mary Schwalm, AP









Photo: Mary Schwalm, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close BC runs past Temple 45-35; Dillon hurt 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown caught a touchdown that completely fooled Temple on a trick play and then was surprised himself when his mom was on the field singing 'God Bless America.'

Brown also threw for two touchdowns, AJ Dillon rushed for 161 yards and two scores before leaving with an apparent ankle injury and the Eagles held off the Owls 45-35 on Saturday in a chippy game that saw three players ejected for targeting.

Midway into the third quarter, Brown caught his TD — a 9-yarder from QB-turned-receiver Jeff Smith — to make it 38-21. When the quarter ended, his mom — Carissa Henderson — sang a stirring rendition of the song.

"I heard her," he said. "I had no idea she was going to do that. She did say something during the summer, asking me if I'd mind if she sang during a game. I was like, 'Why?' and she said, 'I'm just asking.'"

He had no idea it was coming.

"They announced it and it kind of shocked me," he said. "As soon as they said my mom, I was like, 'What?' I just looked over and she was singing."

Dillon, the Atlantic Coast Conference's preseason player of the year, limped off favoring his left ankle after a defender fell on the back of his leg early in the third quarter. He went to the sideline, had it taped, but didn't return.

Eagles coach Steve Addazio wouldn't discuss his team's injuries after the game, only saying: "Hopefully we'll get some of these players back. I have no information, so you might as well not even ask me because I couldn't tell you."

Brown completed 15 of 33 passes for 139 yards for the Eagles (4-1), which rebounded from a lopsided loss at Purdue last week that dropped them out of the Top 25.

Temple coach Geoff Collins said Brown's TD was a well-timed call.

"That was a really good play by them, a really good call," he said. "With the pressure we had, the only thing not covered is the quarterback out of the backfield."

Backup running back Ben Glines had 120 yards on 23 carries with a TD, and Tommy Sweeney and Smith each had a TD catch for BC. Smith also left with an undisclosed injury.

Ryquell Armstead carried it 24 times for 171 yards and a career-best four scores for the Owls (2-3). It was his third straight 100-yard game. Anthony Russo was 20 of 45 for 255 yards, but he threw two interceptions.

Trailing 21-13 late in second quarter, BC capitalized on an interception and scored 18 unanswered points to take a 10-point lead into halftime.

Dillon broke around the left side, going 52 yards for a score, and Brown hit tight end Sweeney for a 2-point conversion to tie it.

On the Owls' next possession, Taj-Amir Torres picked off Russo before Dillon's 2-yard scoring run pushed BC ahead.

Danny Longman booted a 26-yard field - on his first collegiate try - with 20 seconds left in the half.

THE TAKEAWAY

Temple: After a rough start this season, the Owls are playing tough, competitive football. They should be a strong contender in conference action if they bring the same energy.

Boston College: The health of Dillon is important for the Eagles' success this season. BC's offense collected 423 total yards after getting just 229 last week.

THE SPARK

BC defensive end Zach Allen heaped praise on Glines, a redshirt sophomore, who posted career highs in carries and yards.

"He really is the heart and soul of this team," he said. "Seeing him do what he did, we didn't miss a beat. Obviously when you miss two key players like that, it's tough and its demoralizing, but at the same time we do have a next-man-up mentality."

QUICK SCORES

Armstead went up-the-middle 75 yards for a score to give Temple a 14-7 edge in the opening quarter.

On the ensuing kickoff — after BC made Temple re-kick because it was offsides — Michael Walker fumbled and Isiah Graham-Mobley took a scoop-and-score 19 yards.

EJECTIONS

BC's DB Lukas Denis was ejected early in the second quarter, Temple's TE Chris Myarick for a helmet hit on an interception return, and Owls' safety Jyquis Thomas for nailing Walker.

UP NEXT

Temple: Hosts East Carolina in American Athletic Conference play next Saturday.

Boston College: At North Carolina State next Saturday.