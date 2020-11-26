BUTLER 66, W. MICHIGAN 62
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|W. MICHIGAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lee
|24
|3-10
|0-0
|0-7
|2
|4
|6
|Wright
|28
|4-9
|0-3
|0-3
|1
|2
|8
|Artis White
|35
|5-8
|4-4
|0-7
|5
|2
|17
|Boyer-Richard
|16
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Whitens
|21
|1-2
|1-1
|1-3
|2
|1
|3
|Cruz
|27
|5-7
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|14
|Emilien
|23
|4-8
|0-0
|0-7
|1
|1
|11
|Freeman
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|3
|Barrs
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|0
|Hamilton
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Martin
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Holmes
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-50
|7-10
|1-33
|13
|19
|62
Percentages: FG .460, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Artis White 3-4, Emilien 3-7, Cruz 2-3, Freeman 1-1, Boyer-Richard 0-1, Lee 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Emilien 2, Artis White, Barrs, Wright).
Turnovers: 13 (Lee 3, Artis White 2, Cruz 2, Freeman 2, Emilien, Hamilton, Whitens, Wright).
Steals: 2 (Artis White, Emilien).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BUTLER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Golden
|30
|2-8
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|6
|Nze
|22
|4-9
|0-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|9
|Bolden
|31
|6-15
|1-2
|1-9
|1
|2
|15
|Tate
|31
|2-6
|0-1
|0-4
|0
|3
|4
|Thompson
|38
|6-9
|8-11
|0-2
|4
|2
|21
|Harris
|20
|2-6
|3-4
|0-3
|1
|0
|7
|Coles
|19
|1-2
|1-2
|2-5
|0
|1
|4
|Mulloy
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Hastings
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-57
|15-24
|5-31
|7
|14
|66
Percentages: FG .404, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Bolden 2-7, Coles 1-1, Nze 1-1, Thompson 1-1, Hastings 0-1, Golden 0-3, Harris 0-3, Tate 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Golden, Nze).
Turnovers: 6 (Coles, Harris, Mulloy, Nze, Tate, Thompson).
Steals: 7 (Nze 2, Thompson 2, Bolden, Coles, Harris).
Technical Fouls: None.
|W. Michigan
|26
|36
|—
|62
|Butler
|32
|34
|—
|66
A_1,500 (9,100).