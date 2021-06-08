Back to work: Brady throws at camp, champs reward Arians, GM FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer June 8, 2021 Updated: June 8, 2021 6:57 p.m.
1 of8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass during an NFL football minicamp Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians watches from his cart during an NFL football minicamp Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wears a knee brace as he throws a pass during an NFL football minicamp Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) stretches during an NFL football minicamp Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask (2) throws a pass to tackle Robert Hainsey (70) during an NFL football minicamp Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — No keeping Tom Brady off the practice field.
The 43-year-old quarterback was a full participant Tuesday at mandatory minicamp for the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, taking part in individual drills and doing some 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 work.