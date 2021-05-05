Bagley's fast start helps Kings race past Pacers 104-93

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marvin Bagley III kept Sacramento's slim playoff hopes alive Wednesday night with a breakthrough game by scoring a season-high 31 points and grabbing 12 rebounds to lead the the Kings past the Indiana Pacers 104-93.
Delon Wright added 23 points as Sacramento won its fourth straight — all on the road — and swept the two-game series with the Pacers for the first time in five years. The Kings started the game 3 1/2 games behind San Antonio in the chase for the West's final play-in spot.